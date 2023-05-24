Under Train Will Continue In Panthers Vs Hurricanes

Videos by OutKick

Hurricanes vs. Panthers, 8:00 ET

Back-to-back winners on the ice for us and we look to keep rolling. Neither series is over, but both are now at a 3-0 record. The puck drops for the Panthers and Hurricanes in Florida tonight for Game 4 with a chance for the Panthers to close it out. Will the Panthers be like the Heat from last night and not be able to end the series, or will they be celebrating a birth to the Stanley Cup Finals?

How tight has this series been? It has been tighter than a Kim Kardashian dress. Okay, bad joke aside, each one of these games have been one-goal games. In Game 1, we saw an intense four overtime battle between the two squads with a total of five goals scored. The Panthers probably should’ve been given credit for a win in the first overtime, but ultimately they prevailed in the fourth overtime. In Game 2, they were able to win once again in overtime with a final of 2-1. The series shifted to Florida for Game 3 and it was much of the same, a close matchup, but this time it was not an overtime game. The Panthers scored in the second period and that accounted for all of the scoring in the game. For two high-powered offenses, both have been held back by the defense and goalies. If it wasn’t for Sergei Bobrovsky, the Hurricanes would have a really good chance to be up 3-0 themselves.

The Florida Panthers are just one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Hurricanes aren’t playing bad hockey, they are just coming up short. I wouldn’t even argue that they have given up on the series or anything. They are playing hard, and their goalies have been good as well. Frederik Andersen, the goalie for the Hurricanes, played over two hours in Game 1 and allowed three goals on 60 attempts. In the last game, he only faced 17 attempts but let one get past him. He’s playing well enough to win, but right now the Panthers are hot and getting everything going for them. How do the Hurricanes win this one? I think they need to use their speed and play as aggressively as they did in Game 3. They were able to shoot over 30 times, almost double what the Panthers were able to put up. For the Panthers to win, they really just need to rely on their goalie once again. He has been playing so well lately, that’s really all they need to stay the same in order for them to keep rolling.

I don’t think much changes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Panthers win this one. Their fans are going nuts already and that could be all that the Panthers need to come out put this one away. I’m going to back the under once again in this game. All three games have gone under the total and I don’t think that will change. Back under 5.5 tonight.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024