Under is the Way to Go in Nashville vs. St. Louis

Nashville vs. St. Louis, 8:00 ET

NHL has been really hot for me at the beginning of this journey into handicapping the ice. So far, I have just one loss on the posts and I won yesterday and even won a +300 sprinkle on the over and side. This could all be beginner’s luck, but it feels really similar to baseball where I was very successful. At any point it could result in disaster, but I’ll ride it while I can. The record is 5-1-1 and that doesn’t include the +300.

Nashville comes into the game with a 21-17-6 record, but they aren’t exactly stellar away from their home ice. Thye have been decent in their last two games, but are just 2-3 over their last five games. They still haven’t scored more than three goals in any of the five games. This is the third game between the two squads and the games are split. Nashville was able to take the first game when they had home ice, then the Blues took the next game. The Predators are sending Juuse Saros to mind the net tonight and he’s allowed just 2.68 goals per game. He was in net for the Predators in both games and has given up a total of three goals to St. Louis over the two games. He has been a bit inconsistent lately but Nashville has won four of his past six starts.

The Blues are an average team overall and at home, they are slightly below .500 for the season. They’ve gotten good production from a lot of their players, but it hasn’t always translated into victories for the Blues. They are in the midst of a seven-game homestand with this being the fifth game. So far, they are just 2-2 with one of those wins coming in overtime. Overall, they are 3-2 over their past five contests. They are sending Jordan Binnington, their starting goalie, to try and stop the Predators attack. He’s been the better of the two goalies for St. Louis this year, but he is beatable allowing 3.21 goals per game. He was not in net for when the Blues lost to Nashville earlier this year, but he was in net for the game that they won. That game was a shutout for Binnington and he saved all 25 shots that were taken against him as they won 1-0.

I think this game is likely to be under 6 goals. I also think Nashville wins it as I do think Saros is a better goalie than Binnington. Neither team is playing great lately, but Nashville is having trouble scoring and they are doing a good job of keeping opponents from scoring. I’ll take under 6 in this one and hope that both goalies can play well enough. If I had to back one team it would be the Predators, but I’m not going to get greedy right now.

