Under Armour To Pay UCLA Millions After Backing Out Of Historic Deal

UCLA is about to get a sweet Friday afternoon direct deposit from Under Armour.

Per an ESPN report, the school is set to receive a $67.5 million settlement from the apparel company to resolve a lawsuit for terminating a mega sponsorship deal.

The 15-year, $280-million agreement between the two sides originally came together in 2016 and, at the time, was the largest sponsorship deal in college sports history.

Under Armour backed out in June 2020, however, citing “marketing benefits” that UCLA had not provided for an “extended time period.”

The clothing company also attempted to invoke the force majeure clause in the agreement after UCLA stopped all athletic events due to the pandemic.

UCLA sued Under Armour for more than $200 million in August of that year, citing a breach of contract, and Under Armour countersued in Sept. 2021, claiming the school violated another agreement by covering Under Armour logos with social justice patches on both football and basketball uniforms.

Both lawsuits have since been dropped in light of the settlement.

UCLA has been in the news plenty over the past month after announcing its intentions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten after next season.

The decision reportedly left Rose Bowl officials scrambling, with Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott saying in a letter to Association members that the future of the game was “somewhat uncertain.”

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said Friday morning that UCLA would be “welcomed back” if they chose to reverse course, although he admitted that would be unlikely.