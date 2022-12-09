Under Armour Founder Kevin Plank Is Selling His Utah Penthouse With A Wild HOA Fee & $21.5 Million Asking Price

We must protect this penthouse!

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank is looking for a sale on his Park City, Utah penthouse that will have you gasping for air when you see how much the HOA fee is to live on the slopes. Plank, 50, listed his insane Montage Deer Valley lodge penthouse mansion for a cool $21,500,000, but that comes with a $7,000 monthly HOA fee that makes this a no-deal for most of our readers.

For those keeping track at home, with current lending rates in the 6.8% range (can you even get financed these days on $21 million?) we’re talking about a monthly payment of around $112,000 to live in the 6,900 sq. ft. massive spread.

You’re damn right Kevin Plank did OK for himself with those shoes and that workout gear.

From Plank’s realtor:

Set against the backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, and mixed with a touch of Bond’s villain lair inspiration, the Silver Mine is rugged and unexpected. An entertainer’s dream, the floorplan is open and inviting to relax slopeside watching the skiers below or host a dinner for up to twelve. This 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence includes rustic timbers, custom leathers, glittering onyx, rough stones, and indigenous textiles to capture the romance and ruggedness of the silver-mining era.

Designed by Patrick Sutton, this home is a perfect allocation of space and light. Every inch has been thoughtfully considered. In the Mammoth Suite, walk out to views of the Daly Chutes or relax in the platform tub with soft lighting and a sneak peak through the fireplace back to the bedroom. The games room welcomes you with a well-appointed bar wrapped in antique mirror tiles, laser-cut stone and green tufted leather, a contrast of rustic and refinement.

Designed after a luxury rail car to sleep up to 8 adults, in the bunk room choose your bunk, named after notorious outlaws, and settle in with private entertainment. The secondary suite is wrapped with suede on the walls and 19th Century Moroccan ceiling panels in the bathroom. From the secondary bedrooms, powder bath to the foundry objects and industrial fixtures, this home is ever-present and makes you feel at home without knowing why.

Now, I don’t ski so this place doesn’t get me excited like those of you who like to shred the slopes, but I can respect a mountain lodge penthouse for its views, the nature off the balconies and the raging parties that can be hosted in this place.

And if I would’ve hit the Powerball or Mega this year, this would 100% be on my radar. The HOA fee wouldn’t bother me a bit if I hit that $1.6 billion or whatever it was in November.

For me, this would be the perfect guys golf trip pad, but I’m not staying here year-round. No sir! I don’t care about catching weekday Utah Jazz games (36 miles), or Utah Utes games (31.5 miles). That means I’d have to fly on a private jet out of here all the time. That would get old.

This would be strictly a weekend bender crash pad and for this money I’m going to the Caribbean. Now, if a rich friend bought the place, I’d stop out for a three-day soiree, minus the skiing. Imagine getting the boys together to stay in the train car bunk bed room. Stories for days.

Mortgage: $112,131 per month BEFORE the monthly $7,143 HOA fee.

via Park City Luxury Real Estate / Listed by Ben Fisher – Sotheby’s Realty

