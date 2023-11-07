Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Jared Anderson Arrested For OVI, Hauling Firearm in Ride

Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson was arrested Monday morning in Ohio for driving high and carrying a firearm in his vehicle. Multiple reports noted that Anderson spent eight hours in Lucas County Jail following the OVI arrest, later released after paying a $7,500 bond.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 08: Jared Anderson of the United States celebrates his TKO of George Arias of the Dominican Republic at 3:00 of round three during their WBO International and WBC Heavyweight title match at Prudential Center on April 08, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson Hit By Reality

The undefeated pro boxer (16-0, 15 KO) has three victories this year and is a prime prospect for the Heavyweight boxing title. Authorities stopped Anderson in Oregon, Ohio, on Monday for driving 55 in a 40-mph zone. Anderson’s eyes appeared bloodshot, according to the arrest details. Oregon PD officers noted that the vehicle reeked of marijuana. They found a bottle of tequila and a “firearm” in Anderson’s locked glove box.

The Toledo-born 23-year-old faces charges of operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) and improperly handling firearms. Anderson has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. 

This year, Anderson has defeated fellow contenders Andriy Rudenko, George Arias and Charles Martin, all via TKO.

