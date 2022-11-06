North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye continues to ball out for the Tar Heels.

Entering the game against Virginia, Maye had 29 passing touchdowns and 2,671 yards through the air. He also had another 439 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Following his game against Pitt, I pointed out the young man 100% deserves to be in the Heisman talk and is putting up video game stats.

Well, Drake Maye continued to show up and show out Saturday against Virginia.

UNC QB Drake Maye puts up monster numbers for the Tar Heels. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

The face of the UNC Tar Heels threw for 293 yards, two touchdowns and completed a blistering 70.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 31-28 win.

Yet, if you logged onto social media Sunday morning, you really wouldn’t see or hear much about Drake. The man averages just under four total touchdowns a game.

Drake Maye is having an incredible season.

If any player on a major SEC or Big Ten team has his stats, he’d be in the news nonstop. Because Drake Maye plays for the 8-1 UNC Tar Heels, he gets a fraction of the attention he deserves.

In nine games this season, He’s never thrown for fewer than 284 yards and has crossed the 300 yard mark six times. He’s throwing for at least 300 yards in 66% of the games he’s played this year. That’s a mind-boggling number.

Again, he not only should be in the Heisman conversation, his numbers 100% justify it.

Should Drake Maye be in Heisman consideration? (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Drake Maye win the Heisman? The unfortunate answer is probably not. After Tennessee lost Saturday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is seemingly in total control of the top spot.

However, don’t let that detract from the fact Drake Maye is absolutely destroying defenses at an insanely elite level.

Drake Maye needs to be in the Heisman conversation. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

If the media is honest, Maye’s name would be right at the top of the list of Heisman contenders.