UNC Starter Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Injury

UNC running back British Brooks will miss the 2022 season.

The talented running back, who closed out the 2021 season in impressive fashion, suffered an unknown season-ending injury during practice Saturday night, according to 247Sports.

British Brooks suffers season-ending injury. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The talented senior was likely to enter the season as RB1 for the Tar Heels. Now, he’ll miss the entire year. That means UNC must quickly scramble to find a new starting running back with the season starting in just a couple weeks.

That’s not a position any team wants to be in.

UNC RB British Brooks suffers season-ending injury. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Last season, Brooks rushed for four touchdowns and 295 yards, and 285 of those rushing yards came in the final three games. His most impressive game of the year came when he ran for 124 yards against North Carolina State.

What injury did British Brooks suffer? (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It was clear from the way last season ended that Brooks was going to play a large role for the Tar Heels in 2022.

Hopefully, Brooks is able to bounce back quickly and find a way to continue his football career. An absolutely devastating situation for him and the Tar Heels.