Ultimate Cringe: Known Political Liar Rep. George Santos Releases Mets Fan Video

Notorious lying New York Congressman George Santos decided to tweet his New York Mets fandom on Thursday, much to the chagrin of Mets fans.

SANTOS CAN’T STOP LYING

The embattled Congressman — who is facing calls on both sides of the political aisle to resign because of his lunatic-level of straight up pathological lying — wants everyone to know that he will be screaming, “Go Mets!” this coming season.

Since everyone was dying to know just that from Ole’ Santos.

The Boston Red Sox have Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The Chicago Cubs have the hilarious Bill Murray. The Yankees? Well they have the great Billy Crystal.

And the Mets… get stuck with George f’n Santos.

As if the Justin Verlander and Edwin Diaz injuries weren’t enough, you’ve got Santos tweeting out a video looking like he’s ready to come in and pitch whenever the team needs him.

The only positive news for Mets fans? Santos isn’t known to tell the truth.

Yes, the bizarre and controversial Congressman has allegedly lied about everything from claiming to work on Wall Street, starting an animal charity, his grandmother being in the Holocaust, and a questionable claim about his mother dying because of September 11th.

Oh, he even apparently lied about where he went to high school and college. Ya know, because that’s normal.

Based on that track record, Mets fans should be in the clear.

Yankees fans however… better watch out. This dude has switched up almost everything he’s done in life.