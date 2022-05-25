Ukranian Boxing Champion Dies While Defending Country Against Russia

Oleg Prudky, a two-time amateur boxing champion, has died while defending Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Prudky was 30-years old.

Per multiple reports, he was one of four members of the Cherasky Police special forces who was killed in an attack earlier this week. “Prudky was working for the police in his local region of Cherkasy as part of the special forces to defend Ukraine,” wrote TalkSport.com.

Prudky competed solely as an amateur and semi-pro, though many felt he was good enough for the full-time professional ranks if given a little more time.

He leaves behind wife, Mariana, and two young daughters.

“They defended Ukraine – the dead police heroes of Cherkasy region. On May 22, defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, our colleagues, police officers of the Special Operations Department of the KORD Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police, were killed. There are no words to convey the pain, the despair over the irreparable loss,” Cherkasy Police said in a statement.

“We bow our heads and bow low to their parents. In our memory, they will remain honest and principled people, good friends and reliable colleagues. We express our deepest condolences to their relatives and friends. We remember, we miss you. Bright memory.”

The Cherkasy Boxing Federation also paid a tribute to Prudky.

“Another tragedy in our boxing family. One of the best boxers of Cherkasy region, Oleg Prudky, died in the East,” the federation wrote. “The boxing family of Cherkasy region expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace!”