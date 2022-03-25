Ukrainian Soldiers Who Told Russians To ‘Go F–k Yourself’ Are Free!

The 19 Ukrainian soldiers who were thought to be dead after coming under fire from the Russians after telling a Russian warship to “go f–k yourself” are not only alive, but they’ve now been freed in a prisoner swap, according to the Ukrainian government.

The sailors were set free Thursday in the prisoner swap, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, who noted that 11 Russian sailors who were rescued from a sunken ship near the port city of Odessa were handed over as part of the exchange.

“As a result of this exchange, 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors are returning home from the rescue ship Sapphire, which was captured by the occupiers while trying to take our troops from the island of Snake,” Vereschuk said.

Presumed dead, the Ukrainian sailors survived the Russian warship attack and were taken captive after running out of ammunition.

According to media reports, a civilian ship sent to the island to recover the dead or wounded was that was captured has also been released by the Russians and it will be sent back to Turkey.

And there you have it, the Snake Island ordeal is over — until Hollywood gets its hands on the movie rights.