Ukrainian Sniper Allegedly Smokes Enemy Target 1.7 Miles Away

An unnamed Ukrainian sniper allegedly pulled off a hall of fame shot in combat.

Ukrainian authorities announced that a sniper hit a target just under 1.7 miles away during the war against Russia, according to Insider.

Thermal imaging shows a target going down, but it’s a shade unclear whether the person hit died instantly or got up at some point.

⚡️ With an accurate shot, a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a Russian soldier from a distance of 2710 m – a distance that now ranks 2nd in the world ranking, confirmed by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mNo2mfRh0V — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 13, 2022

This is an absurdly impressive sniper shot.

If the claim is true, and video appears to back it up, it would be the third longest shot in the history of recorded military history.

What the Ukrainian sniper did is the same as hitting a target roughly 30 football fields away. Stop and think about that for a second. Most people couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn at 40 yards. This dude cut it loose on a target just under 1.7 miles away.

Ukrainian sniper allegedly smokes an enemy combatant nearly 1.7 miles away. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1591740558128680966)

The only two recorded shots have successfully hit targets at greater distances. A Canadian sniper hit a target at more than 3,500 meters in Iraq and an Australian sniper hit a target north of 2,800 meters in Afghanistan.

If the Ukrainian shot is legit, which certainly appears to be the case, it would rank as the third longest shot in the history of warfare.

If that’s not badass, I don’t know what is.

It’s also worth pointing out that Ukraine continues to fight like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders. Fighters are retaking territory, and we even recently saw a video of a dude going full “Red Dawn” on a Russian tank all by himself.

That epic moment has now been joined by this sniper shot.

War is hell. That’s the reality of the situation, but fortunately for the Ukrainians, there are some solid fighters on their side.