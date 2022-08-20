UK Woman Swears Guinness And Raw Eggs Saved Her Life

A 79-year-old woman in the United Kingdom swears the thing that saved her from almost certain death was guzzling pints of Guinness and raw eggs.

Maggie Ives suffered a fall in February while in an assisted living facility that left her with a broken pelvis.

The injury coupled with a slew of other illnesses meant Ives spent weeks in the hospital.

“I can’t even tell you what hospital I was in,” she told South West News Service. “All I can tell you is I was in there 22 weeks. I kept coming and going, slipping in and out of consciousness.”

It got so bad that there was a point when doctors didn’t think she’d make it through the night. That’s when she made the executive decision to crush a pint of Guinness and raw eggs.

I was near death: My miracle cure was Guinness with raw eggs

“When I made it through the night, I asked the staff if I could try an old recipe of mine when I used to feel rough years ago,” she said. “I’m a great believer in raw eggs and Guinness. I swear by it.”

Ives — who has also been a smoker for most of her life — insists that you can’t taste the eggs, and continues to down a daily pint of her concoction.

“I feel like I’ve come back from the dead,” she told South West News Service. She went on to thank the staff at the nursing home that signed off on her beverage of choice.

As you may have guessed, there’s not a whole lot of science (read: any) to back up Ives’ claim, but, hey, whatever works.

If this kind of thing catches on it’s going to need a name, so, may I submit for your approval that it be known as an “Irish Rocky” from here on out.

