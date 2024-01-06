UK Anchor Tells 13-year-old Tetris Wiz To ‘Go Outside’ Because Apparently She Hates When Kids Do Cool Stuff

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know about you, but ’round these parts, we’re big Willis Gibson fans. He’s the 13-year-old who did what was previously thought to have been impossible and got to the kill screen of everyone’s favorite electronic vestige of the Soviet Union, Tetris.

Yet, for some reason, this incredible feat of retro-gaming bothered a UK news anchor.

Sky News anchor Jayne Secker made it abundantly clear that she isn’t a fan of video games. She did her duty as a professional promotor reader by talking about Gibson’s achievement then proceeded to take a dump on it like an English bulldog that got into a can of chili.

It is the Year of Our Lord 2024 and @SkyNews is still telling people who play video games to go outside and get some fresh air, notably on the same day they’re praising a 16-year-old darts player pic.twitter.com/QoPpWGQ0fr — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 4, 2024

“As a mother, I would just say step away from the screen, go outside get some fresh air,” Secker said after covering Gibson’s feat. “Beating Tetris is not a life goal.”

Yo, Jayne! Who pissed in your tea and called honey?

UK News Anchor Jayne Secker Is Not A Tetris Gal

Let the kid have a little glory. He accomplished something people have been trying to do for decades and honed the chops to do it in just a few years. Tetris or not, that’s a kid who knows how to put his mind to something and get the job done. That’s a valuable skill, especially as a large swath of Gen Z prefers the laissez-faire to pretty much everything

I’m going to go out on a limb and say the 13-year-old out of Stillwater, Oklahoma never claimed it was his life goal. He’s just showing the world of Tetris what’s up for the hell of it.

I didn’t think there’d be too many haters when it came to a kid breaking a Tetris record. I certainly didn’t think that hater would have a proper English answer.

But then here came Jayne asking all of us to hold her beer because a kid was really good at Tetris.

Man, what a turn that took.

