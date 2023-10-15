Ugly Game Coming In London

Videos by OutKick

Ravens vs. Titans, 9:30 ET

We started the week strong with a win on Thursday Night Football in what was a slow, but pretty entertaining game overall between the Broncos and Chiefs. It wasn’t a shootout, and I wouldn’t even call it a defensive battle, but it was a good game. Now we shift across the pond and focus in on a game that I think could be very ugly. The Ravens and Titans are in London to face each other.

Baltimore has a winning record, but watching their games has been an exercise in frustration management at times if you ask me. Losing last week to the Steelers it seemed like they were stuck in mud, and losing to the Colts in overtime was almost inexcusable. Sure, they have Lamar Jackson, but, at least to me, he doesn’t look like the same guy who dominated and became an MVP. He seems to have finally found a receiver he likes in Zay Flowers, but with just four touchdown passes on the season, Jackson might not be getting him the ball in spots to score. Jackson does have four rushing touchdowns this season which is more than his opponent’s leading back, Derrick Henry. The Ravens have a middle-of-the-pack offense in terms of points per game, but have been successful in the Red Zone. Against the Titans, I think Jackson needs to air it out a bit because they are in the bottom third of the NFL. Baltimore’s defense has been strong as we’ve been accustomed to from the team.

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates players after a touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If it has been tough watching the Ravens, the Titans are even worse. I have said for years that Titans would be great if they could put together a full game but they keep winning a half of the game and then blowing the other one. The inconsistency from the Ravens over the last three weeks is even worse all year from the Titans. Week 1 is always a bit of a strange week from teams, but in their past four games, they’ve scored 27, 3, 27, and 16 points against opponents. Ryan Tannehill looks terrible this season with just two touchdown passes and five interceptions. Against this tough Ravens defense, he should have a tough time getting anything going. I haven’t heard quite as many complaints this year about the field in London this season, but I am a little reserved about my expectations from Henry as well.

The two teams have faced three of the same teams already this season. The Ravens beat the Bengals and Browns, and then lost to the Colts. The Titans lost to the Browns and Colts, while beating the Bengals. In this one, I do think the defense comes into play and the Ravens should be able to win the game. Will they do it by four or more points? I’m not really sure. But, neither of these teams has been lighting up the scoreboard consistently. The total is kind of low at just 42, but I think this will be more of a defensive battle. I do expect someone like Flowers to score a touchdown or maybe Mark Andrews.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024