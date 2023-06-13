Vatican Helped Cover Up UFO Crash, Whistleblower Claims

Videos by OutKick

Does the Vatican have knowledge of crashed UFOs?

UFO whistleblower David Grusch claims not only does the Vatican know about alien spacecraft, but helped America get its hands on the technology.

Grusch has made some truly shocking claims about UFOs and aliens, including that the American government has non-human crafts and dead pilots in its possession.

Now, he’s also claiming the Vatican helped play a role in America covering up whatever might be going on.

Did the Vatican help cover up a crashed UFO?

“1933 was the first recovery in Europe, in Magenta, Italy. They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945. The Pope back-channelled that, and told the Americans what the Italians had and we ended up scooping it,” Grusch said during an interview with NewsNation (via the Daily Star).

When asked point blank if the Catholic Church is aware of “non-human” existence on this planet, Grusch responded with “Certainly.”

What is going on with UFOs, aliens and new claims?

Let’s run down a quick list of recent UFO news to get everyone caught up:

That entire list has occurred in over just the past couple weeks. Now, David Grusch has alleged the Vatican didn’t just know about UFOs, but helped America scoop it up.

Could all of these claims and incidents be pure nonsense? Sure. As I’ve said many times before, always be skeptical of any claim that you can’t prove yourself.

Now, there will be a UFO hearing at some point in the near future. What might come of it? That remains to be seen, but the claims are nothing short of shocking.

The most jarring part about David Grusch’s UFO claims and the alleged situation in Las Vegas is how unbelievably specific they are.

David Grusch’s Vatican claim isn’t broad or vague. He named a specific date and location. Again, it could mean nothing, but it’s certainly interesting.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. The situation remains incredibly fluid.