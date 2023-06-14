Government Retrieved UFO With An Interior The Size Of A Football Stadium, Whistleblower’s Lawyer Claims

Videos by OutKick

The government allegedly got its hands on a UFO with an interior the size of a football stadium, according to an unnamed whistleblower.

UFO stories are dropping down from the sky left and right these days, and there’s seemingly no end in sight.

Well, we can add another unreal claim to the growing list of insane UFO theories and stories. Attorney Daniel Sheehan told the Daily Mail he’s representing a whistleblower who helped retrieve a crashed craft that distorted time and space.

Attorney makes shocking UFO claim.

“They tried to hook a bulldozer to it to pull it out. And it pulled out a shape like a pie slice, almost like it was part of the way it was constructed. When it came loose a couple feet, they stopped immediately. They didn’t want to destroy the integrity of the machine. They had a guy go into it. He got in there, and it was as big as a football stadium. It was freaking him out and started making him feel nauseous, he was so disoriented because it was so gigantic inside. It was the size of a football stadium, while the outside was only about 30 feet in diameter. He staggered back out after being in there a couple of minutes, and outside it was four hours later. There was all kinds of time distortion and space distortion,” Sheehan explained to the Daily Mail.

His unnamed client has also already briefed Senate Intelligence Committee staff, according to the same report. The Department of Defense claims there is no known evidence to support Sheehan’s claim.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

The list of crazy claims continues to grow.

Gentlemen, you know what time it is. Let’s go to the list of UFO claims and run it down. Reminder, these are all just from the past couple weeks:

Now, Daniel Sheehan claims he’s representing a whistleblower who was inside a spacecraft with “all kinds of time distortion and space distortion.”

While many of the claims listed above might sound crazy, they’re at least backed up with evidence or are at least mildly plausible.

Does the UFO claim hold up under scrutiny?

This claim truly seems like a bit too much. A spacecraft that was the size of a football on the interior? Not buying it. We keep an open mind here at OutKick, but we still require at least a sliver of plausibility to entertain paranormal or UFO claims.

If the claim is true – which I absolutely do not believe – humans have no shot against aliens. How could we? We shoot hot lead at each other in war. We’re cooked if aliens have the kind of tech that masks spaceships the size of football stadiums. Sorry, but it’s true.

Are aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

I don’t care if the unnamed whistleblower spoke to Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Show us some concrete proof or the claim is dismissed!