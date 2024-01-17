Unknown UFO Appears To Cause Panic In Colombia: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Another UFO video has hit the web, and this one comes straight out of Colombia.

As OutKick readers know, interest in UFOs, aliens, the paranormal, unexplainable sightings in the sky and other similar topics have taken the country by storm over the past several months.

Debate about UFO sightings and the truth about what’s going on have never been more popular since whistleblower David Grusch went public. Grusch claimed in a congressional hearing non-human biologics have been recovered, and it’s been deafening hype ever since.

It certainly seems like we have new videos popping up all the time, and the newest one is certainly interesting.

Strange object spotted in the air in Colombia.

Scott Waring, who runs UFO Sightings Daily on X, shared a video of an object hovering in the sky above Medellin, Columbia.

The object appears to be black and shaped like a sphere. It’s not clear when the video was filmed, but people on the ground seemed very frantic about the situation.

Give the video a watch below, and then send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dark Sphere UAP Over Medellin, Colombia this week. UFO Sighting News. It's following the power lines to collect data. 👽👀🛸 pic.twitter.com/PTkLgr6Y4b — UFO Sightings Daily (Website) (@UFOSightings101) January 11, 2024

What could it be? Unlike some videos where there’s truly no explanation, I actually think there might be an easy explanation for this one.

To me, that simply looks like a drone of some kind. Let’s think about this logically for a second. If little green aliens were flying it, do you think they’d just hang out letting everyone get a good look?

Probably not. If aliens (which I’m not saying are real) have the tech to get here, then I’m sure they’d have a basic understanding of concealment/cover and tactics.

An unknown object was filmed in the sky over Colombia. (Credit: Getty Images)

In my humble opinion, which could be wrong, that just looks like a drone to me. Perhaps it’s not and I’ll be proven wrong. However, I’m not sold on this situation being malicious or sinister. Think I’m correct or totally wrong? Let’s debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!