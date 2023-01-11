Was A UFO Spotted Over A Volcano In Mexico?

A bizarre photo allegedly showing a UFO is making the rounds, and it’s pretty mysterious.

As OutKick readers know, UFO sightings and the paranormal are very popular subjects these days. It seems like we have another unexplained situation once a week at this point.

Now, we have another bizarre photo that is ginning up some serious interest.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Karla Garcia shared a photo on Facebook that appears to show something hovering over a volcano near Atlixco, Mexico, according to the Daily Mail. She told the outlet her boyfriend was up early Sunday when there was a large blast from the volcano.

That’s when he whipped out his phone and captured the image. Upon closer inspection, Karla claims to have noticed a black object hovering near the top of the volcano.

This is just the latest alleged UFO sighting.

Generally speaking, we have a good explanation for what a UFO sighting might be. While people love aliens and the idea of little green men flying around, there’s often much simpler explanations.

For example, there are a lot of UFO sightings near military bases and military assets. Think that’s a coincidence? I certainly don’t.

I think there’s a high probability a lot of UFO sightings are simply military tech and gear being tested. The government has even claimed Chinese drones might be partially responsible. Now, could the tech theory be an incorrect hypothesis? Sure, but it seems more likely than aliens zipping around the sky.

However, with this situation, if it’s real, there’s no great explanation. Mexico might have a lot of great things going on in the country. Elite military tech definitely isn’t on the list.

The Mexican government doesn’t have the means to have a highly-advanced air program. It just doesn’t. So what could this be if not government tech?

The answer is simple. We don’t know. Is it real? Is it fake? Could a cloud possibly be responsible? It’s impossible to say at the moment. It’s just a strange photo generating a ton of attention online. As of Wednesday, that’s all we can say with complete certainty.

Are UFO sightings real? What are some possible explanations? (Credit: Getty Images)

What do you think it is? Let us know in the comments below if you have an interesting UFO theory.