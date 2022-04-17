UFC’s Pannie Kianzad Shows Off Missing Teeth, Bloody Face After Brutal Victory

UFC bantamweight Pannie Kianzad lost her two front teeth and was left with a busted-up nose after a brutal victory over Lina Lansberg on Saturday in Las Vegas at UCF Apex.

The Iranian had her hand raised after three rounds, defeating Lansberg by decision, but not without leaving a few things in the octagon.

Kianzad — who landed 109/210 total strikes, compared to Lansberg’s 64/113 total strikes — made light of her injuries after the fight, pointing to the gaping hole in her mouth, but had poped her teeth back in by the time she gave her post-fight interview, Mirror reports.

After the fight, Kianzad said: “I have a glimpse of memories from the fight; I feel like the first round I had really god ground, taking her back and I got good ground and pound in.

“In the second round I felt really good then I found myself on the ground. I couldn’t understand … did I get knocked out? It was really fast so I believe she could have won the round but I took it back right after that so I didn’t feel [the knockdown] was super-meaningful. If I was still on the ground and being punched that would be bad.”

These ladies aren't afraid of a scrap 👊



Heading into round 3️⃣ on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/tX8CJbnqaV — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

“I took the third round back and I felt my hands were sharp,” Kianzad said. “I got a cut on her at the beginning of the fight and then I got cut and everything was bleeding. I felt fast and the stuff I was thinking I could have problems with, I felt strong, That means everything I worked on really worked.”

With her victory, Kianzad improves to 17-6-0 while Lansberg’s record falls to 10-6-0.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.