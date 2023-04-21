UFC’s Laura Sanko Thirst Traps Instagram…Let’s See If It Worked

Videos by OutKick

Get ready to see UFC color commentator Laura Sanko in your Instagram ‘Explore’ tab.

The MMA analyst dumped out a beach bikini photo Friday morning with clear intentions. “My quarterly thirst trap so the IG algorithm will pick me up again,” Sanko said of her bikini straps down cleav-trap boobs photo.

Let’s just say the thirst trap got the attention of Sanko’s followers.

“Father God,” UFC fighter Jamie Pickett uttered.

“They altered the algorithm again, gotta do it every 3rd week now to show up in discover. And you gotta hashtag it with all the pseudo spiritual hot words now,” fighter Juan Adams wrote.

“Its even sexier when you know she can beat the crap out of you,” some beta male wrote.

It is true that Laura Sanko, 40, can kick the ass of many UFC fans. Don’t let her good looks, small figure and smile fool you. Sanko is a trained assassin who is on record saying should would’ve had a “solid” UFC run if the fight league offered an atomweight division.

“Paige VanZant and I debuted on the same card, on the same night. And we both got wins, both got finishes,” Sanko, who now works as an analyst for UFC’s Contender Series, said in 2022.

“I know that if there had been an atomweight division in the UFC, I know I could’ve gone on to have a solid career in the UFC. There’s no doubt in my mind.

“There’s not much footage out there of me fighting, and I’m so much better than the footage that does exist. That’s the irritating part because my growth as a fighter really happened after I quit competing actively.”

Between her latest Instagram post and glowing comments she made about rising UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov which went viral due to people thinking she had a crush on the guy, it’s been a huge month for Sanko.

She’s even something of a superstar now in Kazakhstan, Shavkat’s homeland, where somewhere around 20,000 people have now followed the UFC analyst after her beautiful comments about their hero.

Let’s face it, Laura Sanko is on a content heater right now and she’s just getting started. She made her official UFC analyst debut in January.

Expect big things out of Sanko.