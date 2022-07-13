UFC’s Chase Sherman Captions O.J. Simpson Pic In Most Awkward Way Possible

Two days after UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman earned a knockout win at UFC Fight Night in Vegas, the fighter posted a picture of himself standing alongside O.J. Simpson at a Sin City restaurant.

If the picture itself didn’t drum up instant reaction, Sherman’s interesting choice for a caption certainly did so.

“Killers,” wrote Sherman via his Instagram.

 

Since posting the picture, Sherman’s moment in time with Simpson has been liked more than 2,000 times and has generated a variety of well-thought out emojis from dozens of social media users both within and outside of the MMA community.

One such person occupying space in the comments section was Malki Kawa, an MMA talent manager, who wrote: “Lmao you’re wrong for this one,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Dean Toole, founder and CEO of Island Fights, added: “Lord of the caption!”

Sherman, who began competing in MMA in 2014, has a career record of just 16-10, but is thus far undefeated in the world of social media.

 

