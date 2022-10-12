UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Throw Punches In The Octagon, Gerrit Cole’s Red Neck & Vols Squirrel Attempts To Bury The Tide

Business is business in the sports business

• Abner M. writes:

Just want to say keep up the great work on screencaps. Also wondering, as a Bengals fan, why do you post so many Dallas cheerleader photos. I’m an Iggles fan and would love to see some Eagles cheerleader photos.

There’s a very good answer to this one, Abner. Millions and millions of people around the world will click on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. At the end of the day, clicks pay my salary, and while I want to keep things fair & balanced around here so there’s something for everyone, the Cowboys cheerleaders will cause traffic explosions that get Internet executives excited.

In 2021, Forbes named the Cowboys the world’s most valuable sports team at $5.7 billion. Yes, the list includes European soccer clubs.

It would be business suicide to not ride Dallas Cowboys traffic waves, especially when they’re winning. It’s also important to ride those waves when they’re losing. This is why you are bombarded with Cowboys content from every sports take show on the planet. It’s why Screamin’ A. Smith goes to Dallas to troll the Cowboys fans on live TV. It’s why the Cowboys play so many primetime games. It’s why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman worked hundreds of thousands of Cowboys games at Fox.

Eyeballs equal ratings. Ratings equal higher advertising dollars. Advertising dollars make stockholders happy. Workers pay their mortgages.

Attn: Read this if you have outside patio lights

• Eddie in Acworth, GA writes:

I feel sure many of your readers have outside lights (ours are pictured here) that are on a timer and run with extension cords-pretty standard fare on patios.

A word of warning-DON’T DO THIS. We had our lights hooked up for years with zero problems-until we had one. The pictures tell it all-apparently the connection was not true and it lit our pinestraw up. The worst part of the news is my wife and I were out of town and got a call from our boys who were home at the time of the fire-they were on the other side of the house and had not noticed. Fortunately, a neighbor (thank you ROBBIE!) happened to drive by and see the smoke and called the fire department. He saved our home from being burned to the ground. We only lost some landscaping on the side of our home-and the fire department put it out about 5′ from the deck!

So now we ONLY use outside lights MANUALLY. Yes they are still run with drop cords-but we turn them on and off as needed-no power to them with a timer while we are gone.

Thanks as always for your great columns and community. I feel this is the exact type of info you and the community need! GO BRAVES AND DAWGS!!

Hildeeeeee and a reader who’s taking patio projects to the next level

• J.T. N. in Massachusetts writes:

I know this is late but we are slammed busy…

#1 Hildee does have a distracting belly-button. I said it from the first bikini pics. Gorgeous, yes, but she is the female John Stamos (look it up his BB is atrocious). It’s like the mole from Austin Powers, once you see it that’s where you look, it’s distracting…

#2 I am not sure if you care to, but with the SC nation-wide following I would love to see what kind of traffic pop we get on our website. Here are a couple cool project links… In eternal thanks for the mention I would absolutely build you an incredible skylight, we do travel (in-fact we’re heading to Sea Island, GA next year so Ohio isn’t too far for us).

Anyways we are proud of our work and take pride in our craftsmanship. I assume the SC community will appreciate what we do.

https://www.sunspacedesign.com/riverside-conservatory-york-me/

https://www.sunspacedesign.com/two-tier-oceanfront-conservatory-hampton-nh/

https://www.sunspacedesign.com/carlisle-swimming-pool-enclosure/

If anyone reaches out from SC then I will bend over backwards to make it work…

Keep grinding, lots of people read you daily and it’s growing constantly, happy to know there’s still a few of us normal Americans left.

Feel free to reach out when you are looking for that final piece of the Kinsey mansion, The Conservatory… (Maybe over the patio with oversized folding glass walls opening up to the backyard?… just a thought, that Fox money must be decent).

I love the way J.T. thinks. Here’s the conservancy he’s talking about. I could see this going off the patio of my .33-acre spread. What a beautiful spot it would be in the summer when I want to blog outside, but I don’t want to deal with the damn bees.

Truth be told, Mrs. Screencaps has always been a conservatory fan and this one from the J.T. portfolio might be a little more realistic for our space. One thing, how do you clean the glass when the birds start taking dumps on the beautiful glass?

Beau in Toledo is gaining support for his late-night, possibly buzzed emails

• Adam from Nebraska is Team Beau:

Not sure who the anonymous Beau assassin was in the Tuesday morning Screencaps.

Beau by a MILLION.

I’m all for the late-night emails that gets sent. I read Beau’s emails like Mean Gene has a microphone in his face. Try that next time.

Also, the Beau H8tr didn’t properly give proper respect to our Queen, Ms. Paigeviews.

• Bengals fan Mark D., who famously started the Hildeeeeee bellybutton drama, writes:

Mark D here. Please let Beau know he’s a good man to admit he fired the first salvo at me in regards to “Hildeegate” I also would like to tell him I didn’t need to come back at him. Screencaps community didn’t need to see me and Beau fighting like a couple of teeny boppers battling over who’s cuter Beebs or Harry Styles.

For my part, I apologize to Beau and the community which I enjoy beyond words. In the future I’ll do what I do 99.9% of the time which is laugh and ignore said response. Beau I look forward to seeing that Insta account with Hildee’s cavernous navel as your profile pic. Lol. Thanks for everything you’ve created Joe. I promise in the future to do my part to keep it as it should be.

Nothing but good vibes.

Any thoughts on maybe next summer having like a huge get-together somewhere where the community could try to meet up? I know you have the golf tournament but it would be awesome to have a bunch of “Screencappers” taking over some park one day. Just wondering.

Some of you need to keep Put-in-Bay on your radar for next summer. We had several new Screencaps faces show up in July and it was an incredible time. That said, I received an email from a Myrtle Beach golf representative. I wonder how many Georgia readers would shoot over there to the beach for a conference.

Houston “The Space City”

• Danny W., the resident pilot who can take photos of your city while flying around the country, writes:

This is for The Domestic Terrorist formerly known as Beau in Toledo. Sunrise over Houston. No lame Instagram or iPhone filters were used in this shot.

Photo by Danny W. from his work desk in the sky

I bet Chris B. in Houston who was trading messages with me last night on Instagram will appreciate this submission.

The Ts take on Europe

Mike T. from Eagle, Idaho and Cindy T. are off to a hot start. This is way better than Rick Steves on PBS at 2 a.m.

• Mike T. writes:

Made it to our new home for the next 9 days, La Morra, Italy. La Morra is in the northwestern part of Italy. It’s located in the Piedmont district of Italy, which is famous for Barolo wine. Barolo is a heavy Red, it’s made from Nebbiolo grapes, delicious!

Our drive from Frankfurt took us through Switzerland, beautiful country. Don’t forget to buy your car a Vignette (driving pass for Switzerland) €40.

Mike writes: “Our view from the door of our VRBO.” PHOTOS BY: Mike T. & Cindy T.

La Morra PHOTOS BY: Mike T. & Cindy T.

“La Morra from the valley below.” PHOTOS BY: Mike T. & Cindy T.

“Climbing up the hill , beauty everywhere.” PHOTOS BY: Mike T. & Cindy T.

“Time to enjoy some Barolo on the patio!” PHOTOS BY: Mike T. & Cindy T.

$170k in car loans – lol

In Tuesday Screencaps, I presented the person who wanted to know if he/she needed professional help after taking out $170k in car loans while making $350k in salary per year.

• Jon S. writes:

Not sure how that person managed to land a $ 350k-a-year job because common sense clearly is not present. Even if you wanted an EV, there are several options that would allow you to purchase 2 cars for less than $100k, even if you were limited to new cars.

This is someone clearly more concerned with appearances (and keeping up with the Joneses) than actually making intelligent personal decisions. With that annual income, live below your means for 5 years and then you will have sufficient cash to buy what you want.

Shirt ideas

• Jim M. isn’t afraid to throw out an idea. He even created some art:

Neyland newbie needs advice

• Jake D. from the northeast writes:

Headed down to the game on Sat with a former colleague who graduated from there. Amazingly they had a non-stop from Boston to Knoxville, so super pumped.

What should I do / see around the stadium if I have 24 hours?

The only time I attended a game at Neyland, I ended up drinking moonshine on a houseboat and it was an absolutely awesome time with awesome people who rent out their space for gameday parties on the Tennessee River. I’d do that unique experience again in a heartbeat.

What a view. What a fun group of people.

Woodpiles & what’s up with tattoos?

• Sean K. keeps the flame lit with another woodpile email:

Joe, I would just like to say I am happily amazed about all the woodpile discussion. I’ve gotten some great ideas for my own personal pile that I am building. Full disclosure: I’ve burned wood for years and have my chimney cleaned every year to prevent chimney fires (which, as a reader stressed, are no-joke dangerous). I just didn’t want to fill up my carport (where I’ve stashed a small pile of logs every winter) with a cord of wood. Would still like to use it to keep the minivan clear of snow (yes, I’ll be driving one of those until I drop dead. But you knew that)

I did want to put another question to the Screencaps community about tattoos. Tats I feel are getting out of control. Back in the day a tattoo on the shoulder denoting military service, etc., was acceptable. Tats snaking out along arms and necks and everywhere else; a big NO. Not only are partial and full body tats seemingly a major thing now, I notice now too a growing fondness for words and phrases along boy areas (IG model Katy Joraelyn from Tuesday’s ‘Caps comes to mind). How does the ‘Caps community feel about tattoos? What is acceptable? Have we gone too far? What’s the line? Anyways, just curious.

As always, thanks for doing what you do. To think Mike & Cindy T. will be spreading ‘Caps & TNML lore across Europe! I truly hope they win you some new overseas converts!

I blame Pam Anderson for women getting all tatted up. One trashy barbed wire tat and we were off to the races. My biggest question about tats is where do people find the money to get all tatted up, but they live in shitholes and their kids are wearing shithole raggedy clothes. And then shithole tatted-up folk think the world is out to get them and their kids.

Full disclosure: I am tat-free. I don’t want tat guns shooting ink into my skin. It’s hard enough to stick me with a needle. I don’t want to pay to have an eagle tatted on my shoulder.

This subject has the chance to go completely off the rails, but I’m here for it. Share your thoughts on tats. Let’s see where this goes. Rank tat locations and your favorite tat themes.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

That should be enough this morning. I can’t give you guys too many topics because the email inbox ends up pages long. Wait until I start forwarding these gun emails to Geoff R. in Tennessee. He’s in for a treat.

Let’s go have an incredible day. It just feels like it’s going to be one of the best Wednesdays of the fall.

Take care.

