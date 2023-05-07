UFC Octagon Girl Jhenny Andrade Promotes Exclusive Content

Videos by OutKick

Brazilian model Jhenny Andrade has been working with the UFC as an Octagon Girl since 2013. Like other veterans of the ring girl game that also work with the mixed martial arts organization, she’s also a veteran in the content game.

The three time “Best Ring Girl Of The Year” award winner has over 716k Instagram followers. She’s also followed in the footsteps of her fellow Octagon Girl/content creator friends and is slinging exclusive content on OnlyFans.

(L-R) UFC Octagon Girls Jhenny Andrade, Camila Oliveira, and Luciana Andrade pose for a photo during the UFC 283 (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If you’re not putting up content for subscribers these days you’re not really trying. That’s especially true in the Octagon Girl world. Nobody is better at making the most of the exposure working with the UFC provides than Octagon Girl veterans.

Andrade kicked off the weekend from Brazil with a form of self-promotion. She simply captioned the two pics with a heart emoji and a “hi Friday!” Wisely, most of her link promoting takes place in her story.

Andrade’s time with the UFC has lead her to get a tattoo of the organizations logo and connected her with other stars in the sports world. Back in 2015, she was first linked with Brazilian soccer player Neymar.

Neymar’s love of the sport brought the two together and relationship rumors soon followed. She spent New Year’s Eve with the soccer star and welcomed 2016 alongside him.

If the two were an actual item they went their separate ways and in 2018 she married Brazilian YouTuber Caio Novaes, known as Ana Maria Brogui.

In 2019, Andrade announced that she was pregnant. She said, “We were gifted by God! YES, I’m pregnant. A baby Jhenny or baby Brogui is coming.”

She gave birth to a son in 2020.

Thankfully, tying the knot and becoming a mother hasn’t changed her approach to the content game. She’s pumping out just as much content as she ever has.