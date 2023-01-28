UFC Octagon Girl Camila Oliveira Celebrates 10 Years With The UFC By Promoting Her OnlyFans Content

Videos by OutKick

When you think UFC Octagon Girls you immediately think about Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste. And for good reason, they’ve both had long successful runs with the mixed martial arts promotion company.

That said, they’re not the only ones who have made a name for themselves in the UFC. Octagon Girl Camila Oliveira has done alright for herself during her run. A run that recently hit a milestone.

Camila joined Brittney and Arianny on a short list of Octagon Girls with at least 10 years with the company. She marked the occasion with a video that shows her throughout her decade long run.

UFC Octagon Girls Jhenny Andrade, Camila Oliveira, and Luciana Andrade pose during the UFC 283 (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Brazilian model said in the caption of the clip, “Thanks for all the opportunities fam So honored to be part of this team. Looking through videos on the internet and seeing my evolution over the years, it’s rare to see the growth of a great woman.”

“I’ve grown so much as a woman, person, professional and this is just the beginning. I want to share with you all my accomplishments,” she continued. “And this is just the beginning…”

It’s Always A Good Time To Do Some Promoting

Last Saturday, shortly after reaching the 10 year mark, Camila worked UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was a Brazilian heavy fight card that featured all Brazilian Octagon Girls.

It turns out that Camila is the first Octagon Girl from Brazil to make it 10 years in the company. In addition to doing the very important task of informing the crowd of what the current round is, she got back to promoting her OnlyFans.

Camila has that in common with the other octagon OGs. Unlike the WWE, the UFC doesn’t have any issues with their talent making some money with exclusive content.

By most standards, her teaser was a tame one. She’s saving her best work. for the octagon and the paywall. That’s not to say she doesn’t keep her 300,000 plus Instagram followers thoroughly entertained.