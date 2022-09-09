UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Teases ‘New Fresh’ OnlyFans Content

Brittney Palmer is one of the most recognizable UFC Octagon Girls in the world. She made her debut with the mixed martial arts organization back in 2005 and hasn’t looked back.

The three-time Ringcard Girl of the Year has used the recognition from her appearances at UFC events to build her brand. A brand that has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Over the years Britney has also done plenty of modeling and appeared in many publications, including on the cover of the March 2012 issue of Playboy.

UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer makes good money off her good looks (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Brittney Palmer knows content

Naturally, she’s also ventured into the world of OnlyFans. On Friday, Brittney teased some “new fresh content” for her exclusive content site.

The clip she shared shows a few topless shots of her wearing just a pair of jeans. She captioned it, “New fresh content.. shot by Harold Pasion. For more go to my fan page IYKYK.”

If you’re not on some sort of subscription-based-this or exclusive-content-that these days then it’s almost as if you’re not trying. That couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to Brittney Palmer.

She’s putting in a ton of effort. When she’s not skillfully informing us of what round it is at a major UFC event, she’s staying busy with podcasting and her art.

Oh and we can’t forget creating content. Lots of content, for her enormous following and her paying customers. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that almost all of them are happy with said content.