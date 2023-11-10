Arianny Celeste’s Version Of Business Casual Includes Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste continues to do what she does best and that’s fire off content like it’s nobody’s business. Obviously, it is part of her business, a pretty big part of it, actually.

After all, you’re not going to be able to keep more than 3 million Instagram followers entertained fulfilling your duties as one of the top UFC Octagon Girls. There just aren’t enough opportunities.

Arianny Celeste attends Republic Records Grammy after party in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Republic Records)

You’re not attending every UFC event as an Octagon Girl and it’s not going give you enough content or pay to live off of. It’s a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Reminding MMA crowds what round it is with a walk around the octagon is great for building name recognition. But the real work begins away from the arena.

You take that name recognition to social media and get to work building a brand. Before you know it you’re a “momtrepreneur” with brand deals and paywall payments coming out of your ears.

Then you’re off to this location and that making content and you’ve set yourself up with a machine that feeds on content. Nobody has done a better job at that than Arianny and fellow Octagon Girl veteran Brittney Palmer.

Arianny Celeste Knows How To Create Content

They know how to keep the logs on the fire and they know what the people want. More importantly, they deliver what the people want on a regular basis.

There’s a reason they’re at after-party events and working the major UFC events.

Arianny was back hard at work on Thursday when she decided to grab tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments with her version of business casual. Her version includes lingerie.

The post, which grabbed plenty of attention, is captioned “I thought u said business casual?”

Technically, she’s not wrong. For Arianny a lot of her business – in the form of content – is done in her lingerie. And she did add a jacket to the ensemble for a nice touch.

Not that anyone is really going to take up issue with her version of business casual. Hers is by far more appealing than the corporate version.