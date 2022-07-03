UFC Middleweight Title: Israel Adesanya outpoints Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier in a unanimous decision to retain his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 276 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45.

The Last Stylebender’s dominance in striking was clear throughout the bout, landing 163/277 total strikes, which outstruck Cannonier 163-141 for the fight, including a 116-90 edge in significant strikes.

Israel Adesanya (R) of Nigeria punches Jared Cannonier in their middleweight title bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Killa Gorilla landed nothing of real significance, finishing the bout landing 141/217 total strikes and 90/157 significant strikes. Adesanya was able to keep his opponent at a distance and picked his opponent apart with jabs and kicks to the body and legs.

Neither fighter accounted for a knockdown or submission attempt in the title fight.

“They had an excellent game plan,” Adesanya said, giving credit to Cannonier’s coach, John Crouch. “It was really hard to get my follow-ups going.”

Jared Cannonier (R) punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their middleweight title bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ESPN ranked Adesanya No. 3 in the world on its pound-for-pound list. At middleweight, Adesanya was ranked No. 1 and Cannonier was No. 3.

Israel Adesanya (L) of Nigeria celebrates his unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in their middleweight title bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Adesanya (23-1-0) is undefeated at 185 pounds, posting a 12-0 record in UFC in that weight class. Despite winning two fights in a row and five of his previous six coming in, Cannonier moves to 15-6-0 with the loss.

