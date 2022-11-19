UFC Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis Illness

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night main event has been cancelled due to one of the fighters being sick.

Just hours before heavyweight fighters Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak were set to fight in Las Vegas, Lewis withdrew due to an illness.

UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald alerted viewers during the preliminary fight portion of the card.

He cited Lewis withdrawing due to a “non-Covid, non-weight-cutting illness.”

Lewis is one of the more exciting UFC fighters because of his laid back, go-with-the-flow personality. And the fact that he can straight up WRECK opponents. He holds the UFC record for most knockouts at 13. The guy is an absolute beast, which conveniently enough is part of his “The Black Beast” fighter nickname.

The 26-10 fighter looked healthy throughout this week and successfully made weight yesterday. Spivak (15-3) was fighting in his first UFC main event. No word if the fight is expected to be made up at a later time.

A light heavyweight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu will now headline tonight’s card.

Until then, you can get your Derrick Lewis fix by watching some of his best KO’s here!