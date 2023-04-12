UFC Legend Arianny Celeste Is Viciously Attacked By Tolerant Left For Trump Photo

Videos by OutKick

The tolerant left lib lib wackos strike again.

UFC Ring Girl Hall of Famer Arianny Celeste says she lost “a ton of followers” since Saturday night when she posed for a photo with Donald Trump at UFC 287 in Miami and then made the decision to post said photo.

That’s it, the tolerant left canceled Arianny Celeste. She’s old news. The wokes declared her dead to them.

Some lib lib named Senor Swayze was fully triggered. “Posing with a guy who wants to put up a wall to block out your family from visiting you 😂😂 I mean nobody really enjoys family dinners but damn,” he chimed in on Instagram.

“What are you doing with that felon?” wrote some tool named Elliott.

You get the picture.

Celeste’s treatment mirrors that of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was ripped for having the audacity to shake Trump’s hand at the event. The same wokes who spent the last three days bashing Burrow were busy supporting the guy when he shared his abortion views in 2022.

Remember, you must obey the mob or pay the ultimate price.

The mob wasn’t done with Celeste.

“Yeah, this is a unfollow from me too. Don’t be this way”

“unfollowed immediately when i saw that orange clown”

“All beauty, no brains. What a shame.”

“Why pose with a traitor to his country, he got cops killed. WTF were you thinking. Reputation, shot.”

Yah unfollow for that s–t”

“One more pic with Trump and you’ve lost a fan.”

Remember, we’re talking about a UFC Ring Girl who built a following by being hot, but now the tolerant left has determined that the only way to fight Trump is by unfollowing a Ring Girl.

That’ll teach her!

Good work, wokes. You canceled another opponent. Stay tolerant.