UFC Fighter Thanks Wanted Criminal In Unsuspecting Victory Speech

Welterweight fighter Mounir Lazzez went from defeating Ange Loosa at UFC Vegas 51 to fighting allegations over post-match comments.

Lazzez hit the mic alongside Daniel Cormier after getting his hand raised. His victory speech drew some suspicions after one person received a shout-out; specifically, someone currently being investigated as a potential Irish crime lord.

Mounir Lazzez grabbed the mic from DC 💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lVlTS8eRun — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 17, 2022

After the win, Lazzez said the following:

“I would love to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan. Without him, I would never be the man who I am today and my career at this point. Thanks a lot.”

Current allegations pitted against Kinahan, as relayed by The New York Post, include “running one of the world’s biggest cartels, drug trafficking, money laundering and an alleged gang war in Dublin and Spain that has resulted in 18 deaths.”

Kinahan has also been sanctioned by the U.S. government and carries a $5 million bounty.

The fighter claimed that his special thanks to Kinahan were devoid of any reference to ongoing allegations or investigations. Lazzez admitted that he simply wasn’t aware of them.

He added in the postfight interview, “It was a hell of a camp. Three opponents changed. We give the fans what we want. We stand in the middle and we bang. I want to stand in the middle and knock people out or get knocked out. I’m made for this s***.”

Lazzez won by unanimous decision after three rounds against Loosa.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela