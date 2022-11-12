UFC Fighter Sean O’Malley Had Stem Cells Injected Into His Wiener

UFC fighter “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is an absolute character. The No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender revealed just how much of a character he is during his recent podcast with retired MMA fighter Tim Welch.

O’Malley traveled to Tijuana, Mexico to get some stem cells injected into his knee to help treat some injuries he’s been dealing with. While there, he revealed that he and Welch also got some stem cells injected into their wieners.

Sean O’Malley reacts after his victory over Petr Yan in a bantamweight fight (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

O’Malley said, “This one guy’s in there, and he’s like ‘yeah I’m getting my dick done.’ I think he had erectile dysfunction or something, and I’m like ‘well my wiener works perfectly fine. Is there any cons or is it just pros?'”

“They’re like, well it could supposedly help with girth, performance, explosive orgasms. So I’m like ‘Well, it ain’t the first time I’ve had a needle in my wiener, hit me up doc!'”

Sean O’Malley Is Pure Entertainment

O’Malley, who previously revealed that he and his wife Danya Gonzalez are in an open relationship, joked that the painful shots added a few inches. He said, “It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’ We had an option to have a guy do it or a girl do it. I said ‘I want the hot doctor to do it.'”

“She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ A hot doctor grabbed my wiener, it’s pretty easy to get a boner. Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went (down).'”

He added that he’s still bruised before saying that they would be returning to Tijuana in January. O’Malley said, “Mine is still bruised. I’m about four inches bigger.”

“We’re going back in January, I might get another poke.”

O’Malley is 16-1 after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280 via split decision in October. The next time he steps into the octagon he might be fighting for the UFC bantamweight belt.

Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling wants to fight O’Malley, although he wants to wait to do so until mid-2023. O’Malley might not be able to wait that long, especially if he’s feeling himself following another stem cell treatment.