UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Playboy Shoot

Last year was a big year for UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz. Most of that success came outside of the octagon, but with so many opportunities out there these days a fighter’s success isn’t just marked by wins and losses.

Maryna picked up a win and a loss in 2022. In March she submitted Mariya Agapova then lost a November fight to Jennifer Maia by a unanimous decision. The long break between action was due to a couple of canceled fights after her opponent pulled out of them.

The break allowed her to become the “first UFC fighter on Playboy.” A title she proudly displays in her Instagram bio. Now granted it’s not the Playboy of old, but they have created their own OnlyFans-style platform called Playboy Centerfold.

That’s were the content too hot for Instagram, and any other social media platform with content restrictions, gets posted. Maryna has been working on this sort of content lately and she’s been sharing those all important behind-the-scenes looks.

Those looks didn’t come with any inspirational quotes or elaborate captions. She shouts out the team that is helping her create the content while being sure to tag Playboy.

Maryna Moroz Can Do It All

Maryna holds an 11-4 professional mixed martial arts record – 6-4 in the UFC – and had a three fight win snapped when she lost in November.

At the moment the 31-year-old doesn’t have her next fight lined up. That’s not a huge issue for her, she’s used to long breaks in action and now has a side hustle she can focus some of that free time on.

That’s just fine with her fans, who showed up in force in her latest behind-the-scenes look. One of them said, “I’m joining the navy” in reference to the hat she was wearing.

“Why are Ukrainian women so beautiful?,” another added.

A third was a fan of the outfit she selected for the shoot, “Fishnet suits you well…”

Maryna has followed in the footsteps of others who can kick ass and look good doing it. She’s more than proved that she can hang too.