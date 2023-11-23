UFC Fighter Ailin Perez Cashes In Big On OF After Viral Twerking Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Ailin Perez turned her UFC Vegas 82 win last Saturday into a huge payday outside of the octagon. It turns out, going viral by twerking in front of the commentators is a savvy business move when it comes to selling OnlyFans content.

The 29-year-old defeated Lucie Pudilová by unanimous decision, twerked in the octagon, then announced during her post-fight press conference that her OnlyFans was free. That was the perfect strategy to gain attention from a fight buried on the preliminary card.

Perez said after her second UFC win, “I’m gonna do what I want to do with my life. Anyone who want to check on my OnlyFans, it’s free. And my OnlyFans is not pornography, it’s art.”

More than a handful of people took her up on the offer. She sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour and revealed that she had cashed in big on the attention.

When asked how much she makes from her OnlyFans, Perez revealed that she had pulled in more than $30k from the buzz created by her celebration. That was more than she made for the fight.

Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Lucie Pudilova in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“On a month to month basis it really depends on how it’s been, because I keep evolving with this,” she said through a translator. “But since Thursday to now, it’s been over $30,000.”

Perez added that each time that she fights she expects that amount is going to continue to grow. But that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop fighting anytime soon. She loves fighting.

Ailin Perez Is Winning In And Out Of The Octagon

“I take advantage of the OnlyFans, because that’s where I’m [making] my money,” she said. “With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car.”

“I’m in the UFC because I love to fight. This is the challenge that I’ve put forth for myself in my life, and I’m fighting in the UFC because I love it. But I’m [making] the money I have on OnlyFans.”

Helwani then asked Perez how much she made from Saturday’s fight. She replied that minus any sponsorship money, she made just $24,000 for the fight.

Perez pointed out that the amount was due to the fact that she’s on her first contract. She expects that figure to increase as she continues to fight and hopefully land herself another contract with the UFC.

Ailín Pérez says since Thursday she has made $30K on her OnlyFans.



Says she made $24K for the fight (that is before any sponsorship money is received).#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/sUC7Hx6gw7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 22, 2023

If it ever came down to choosing OnlyFans or the UFC, Perez is going to stick with fighting, because that’s what she loves to do.

During the interview with Helwani, Perez revealed the reason why she chose to celebrate her win by twerking. She admitted, “There are two reasons I did the celebration.”

“First, because during the [fight] camp, we actually practiced that, because we always want to be different in whatever we do, so this was a planned thing. And because it was one of the most common videos that my OnlyFans subscribers asked for.”

Give the people what they want and you’re rewarded handsomely for it. That’s the give and take that everyone is searching for. When it comes together like this it’s a beautiful thing to see. I expect that we’ll be hearing more from Perez again very soon.