UFC Fans Are Definitely Not Fond Of Justin Trudeau, Serenade Canadian Prime Minister With ‘F–k Trudeau’ Chant

Videos by OutKick

UFC 297 was held north of the border and there wasn’t a whole lot of room for interpretation: the Venn diagram of people in attendance who also voted for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is probably very small.

If not, completely non-existent.

While you may encounter the odd UFC reporter on the receiving end of a well-deserved tongue-lashing from headliner Sean Strickland, most of the fans who showed up to UFC 297 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena aren’t Trudeau fans.

How do I know this?

Because they told us.

There’s no room for interpretation there. There’s not even a “boo” or “Boo-urns” argument to be made. They’re not saying “Woo, Trudeau!” or anything like that.

Nope, you heard thousands of people in one of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas chanting “F–k Trudeau” at the top of their lungs.

But why would they do that? It’s not like Trudeau did anything to deserve that kind of treatment…

…I’m kidding. He obviously has.

Canada is going insane under Trudeau. Between his ultra-woke approach to governing and his awful singing, there’s more than enough to deserve a chant from a crowd of UFC fans.

I didn’t even mention the numerous instances of blackface in his past, something he surely would eviscerate anyone else for doing.

And then there was — as OutKick’s Bobby Burack noted — the way he handled the Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers who protested his draconian COVID-19 policies and mandates.

So, no, not a whole lot there to like.

Joe Rogan heard the chants and had the perfect response to some of the craziness we’ve seen north of the border as of late.

The UFC audience is chanting “Fuck Trudeau” in Toronto. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/w3CB5CelNw — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 21, 2024

I concur. Get your s–t together, Canada. Come back…

…Although, this is a pretty good start.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle