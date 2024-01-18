UFC Champion Sean Strickland Calls Canadian Reporter ‘Weak F*cking Man’ For Supporting Justin Trudeau

Videos by OutKick

Current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland unloaded on a Canadian reporter in the lead-up to UFC 297, scheduled for Saturday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Strickland blasted the reporter, and all Canadians, for supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pushing a transgender agenda.

In a clip posted on X by Strickland himself, a Canadian reporter tries to play “Gotcha!” with the UFC fighter, who doesn’t have any problems speaking his mind.

In December of 2021, Strickland tweeted, “If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness.”

The reporter decided to drudge up that post to Strickland during the press conference. Strickland, wearing a shirt that read: “A woman in every kitchen and a gun in every hand,” did not hesitate to defend himself.

“We’ve got a pretty supportive gay and lesbian community in this city,” the reporter started, for some reason. Then, he proceeded to start reading Strickland’s 2021 post before Strickland cut him off.

“Oh, look!” Strickland exclaimed, “[another reporter from] the swamp!”

UFC Champion Sean Strickland blasted a Canadian reporter about Justin Trudeau and the transgender agenda pushed by left-wing media. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The reported tried to continue, but Strickland fired a question back.

“Let me ask you something,” the UFC champion said, “are you a gay man?”

“I am an ally of the community,” the reporter responded, whatever that means.

Strickland then asks if the reporter would be fine having a gay son, which he said he would be, and then the mixed-martial artist reiterated his previous statement: “Well, then, you’re a weak f*cking man, dude. You’re part of the f*cking problem.”

UFC Champion Sean Strickland bashes Canadian reporter, and all Canadian citizens, for supporting Justin Trudeau

Strickland quickly pivoted from the reporter’s “question” and addressed something else he had on his mind while sitting in a UFC press room in Canada.

“You elected Justin Trudeau … you’re just f*cking pathetic,” Strickland began. “The fact that you have no f*cking backbone and as he shut down your f*cking country and seized bank accounts, you ask me some f*cking stupid sh*t like that? Go f*ck yourself. Move the f*ck on, man. F*cking coward.”

Not willing to “move the f*ck on,” the reporter decided to tackle the transgender issue with Strickland.

Strickland previously challenged Bud Light’s egregious decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who claims he’s a woman.

This goes 1 of 2 ways for me..



1. Budlight chick's with dicks.

Or

2. We fucked up, we hired a radical leftist female who tried to ruin our country….. Here is Sean Strickland to remind us(budlight) we like our beer cold and our chick's without dicks. MERICA



Time will tell…. https://t.co/fov1KRnVot — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 27, 2023

You can probably guess how this particular Canadian reporter felt about that post. So, he started to ask about when Strickland cut him off again, knowing exactly what he was going to say.

“Here’s the thing about Bud Light,” Strickland responded, “10 years ago, to be trans, was a mental f*cking illness.”

Then, he took direct aim at the reporter and people like him.

“Everything that is wrong with the world is because of … you,” Strickland stated. “And the best thing is the world’s not buying … your bullsh*t.”

He dives deeper from there, but it’s worth watching for yourself:

Idk who this guy is and I don't care but you're not a man… But you'd take that as a compliment….. pic.twitter.com/PMR1h4Yp7K — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 17, 2024

OutKick founder Clay Travis weighed-in on Strickland’s comments, saying that combat athletes are the only ones in the country willing to actually say what they really think.

UFC fighters: not woke. Holy crap. Fighters, boxing and MMA, are legit the only athletes who say exactly what they think and don’t care how anyone reacts. And the fans love them for it: pic.twitter.com/JhGK473QfU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 17, 2024

Travis is right. There are likely way more American athletes who agree with Sean Strickland than agree with this Canadian reporter.

However, they are terrified to say that out loud. Why? Because media is filled with people like this guy who sit up on their high horses and claim to be morally superior. And the companies, with the money, fall in line.

While I don’t necessarily agree with everything Strickland said, I applaud him for saying what he thinks.

Everyone is entitled to do exactly that.

It’s called free speech.