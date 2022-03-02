UFC 272: 30/1 Odds on Either Masvidal or Covington to Win

The highly-anticipated grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in UFC 272’s main event is this Saturday (3/5) and FanDuel Sportsbook is running another must-bet promotion for new users.

30-to-1 Odds UFC 272: Masvidal vs. Covington

New users that make their first bet on either Jorge Masvidal or Tyron Colby Covington to win (moneyline bet) get their odds boosted to an incredible 30-1; a $5 max bet will win you $150. This odds boost will only be available to new users who are placing their first wagers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to claim this offer NOW.

Covington enters this one as a heavy favorite at -340, but you can forget those odds. Yours are an incredible +3000 when you lock in this promotion.

All you have to do to activate this promotion is sign up for a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook, make your first deposit of at least $10, and then head over to the UFC 272 Enhanced Odds page to place a wager on either fighter to win. This offer will be available under “Promos” once you’ve set up an account.