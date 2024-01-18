UConn Students Dominated Men’s Basketball Game’s $2 Beer Night

Videos by OutKick

There was never a doubt that the UConn men’s basketball team wasn’t going to cover -6 last night. Not on $2 beer night!

For the first time in 15 years, a No. 1 ranked UConn men’s team took the court at Gampel Pavilion as they squared off with No. 18 Creighton. But this wasn’t just any night in Storrs, Connecticut – this was two dollar beer night – the ultimate of the ultimate, a Wednesday night that would go down in history as “Where were you” when over 10,000 UConn students were blacked out drunk and causing scenes during a basketball game.

For an idea of just how nuts this crowd was, some students were so amped for last night that they began camping out ten hours before tip off in freezing temperatures.

Students are ALREADY camping outside of Gampel nearly 10 hours before tip. It's 17 degrees out. pic.twitter.com/QgHkiPYFI8 — Stratton Stave (@strattonstave) January 17, 2024

UCONN’S $2 BEER NIGHT WAS A SUCCESS

I’m not a scientist, but for some reason the words “cheap beer” trigger an emotionally unhinged reaction in the brain. People will go from 0 to 100 when they find out that beers are cheap. Open bar? Sign me up all day, every day. But when you have two dollar, 12.oz Miller Lites being passed out like it’s a damn frat party – you just know you are in for a heck of a night (and hangover).

Crime scene 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NVcOlVvdlT — I Have a UConn Basketball Problem (@ClimbingHuskies) January 18, 2024

NOBODY IS GOING TO CLASS TODAY

I mean look at that video. You’ve got some hammered girl just kicking a plethora of empty cans in the corner as if that’s going to do any good, while other people are just sprawled out on the dirty stairs without a damn care in the world. Don’t worry dad, that $39,000 annual tuition is being put to GREAT use.

Good luck to any professors actually thinking they were going to be teaching a class today.

At one point, the arena DJ decided to blast some Taylor Swift and that just sent the crowd to a whole new level with even some of the UConn players feeling the vibe.

$2 beer night, Donovan Clingan and the whole crowd singing Taylor Swift… UConn having a night pic.twitter.com/kuLynCohLF — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) January 18, 2024

IT'S BAAAAAACK! 👀🍻 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) January 16, 2024

UCONN BECOMING A SPORTS SCHOOL

In the end, the UConn Huskies proved why they are ranked No.1 in the country with a dominant 62-48 victory over a very good Creighton team. They did so convincingly as the Huskies welcomed back 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan to the team after suffering a foot injury that left him sidelined since December 20th. He finished with six points and five rebounds in a reduced 15-minute role.

Something tells me that we won’t be seeing the end of $2 beer nights anytime soon for UConn- they are 2-0 since launching the genius idea last year.

After the game, head coach Dan Hurley was clearly feeding off the crowd’s energy. When asked how it felt to be the nation’s top ranked team, the coach respond: “Somebody should have to pry it out of our lifeless body and our dead hands.”

In the words of Stone Cold Steve Austin after he crushes some Budweisers, ‘Gimme a hell yeah!’