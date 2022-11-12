UConn football reached bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years with a win on Saturday and celebrated accordingly. On the flip side, Hugh Freeze may have squandered any chance at the Auburn job with the loss and looked extremely distraught.

Entering the game, Liberty was ranked No. 19 at 8-1 with wins over BYU and Arkansas, and just a one-point loss to Wake Forest. They were winning and turned a lot of heads in the process.

However, after upsetting an SEC program last weekend, the Flames were snuffed by the Huskies.

UConn has been a complete laughing stock in recent years and reached just one bowl game (it lost) since playing in the Fiesta Bowl more than a decade ago.

2010: 8-5, Fiesta Bowl

2011: 5-7

2012: 5-7

2013: 3-9

2014: 2-10

2015: 6-7, St. Petersburg Bowl

2016: 3-9

2017: 3-9

2018: 1-11

2019: 2-10

2020: DID NOT PLAY

2021: 1-11

And then the Huskies hired Jim Mora during the offseason.

Despite the ghosts in his house, he has led a remarkable turnaround in Year 1. Wins over Central Connecticut, Fresno State, FIU, Boston College, UMass and Liberty propelled UConn to bowl eligibility.

UCONN HUSKIES FOOTBALL IS BOWL ELIGIBLE ‼️



Taking down 19th ranked Liberty, we are now bowl eligible for the first time since 2015!#HuskyRevolution pic.twitter.com/QOmTEDmW1h — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 12, 2022

It culminated with a party in the Nutmeg State!

After the Huskies took a knee to ice the game, players, coaches and fans rushed onto the field to celebrate the monumental triumph. They are no longer a joke. They are here to play!

Mora, of course, was thrilled. Freeze, of course, was not. He looked pissed.

Hugh Freeze was not happy after Liberty lost to UConn

While Freeze was visibly distressed, even he couldn’t help but crack a smile as Mora’s players chased their coach all over the field in an effort to drench him with Gatorade. Meanwhile, fans poured onto the field for a celebration at the 50-yard-line.

For the first time since 2015, @UConnFootball is BOWL ELIGIBLE‼️ pic.twitter.com/PsrITLMlK3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 12, 2022

What Mora has done during his first year in Storrs is remarkable. UConn is a completely different team than it was a year ago. Freeze, on the other hand, got beat in a game that recent history said he should win.