UCLA Football Set To Travel Crazy Distance In First Year With Big Ten, Including Hawaii Trip

Videos by OutKick

UCLA and USC football are still more than a year away from joining the Big Ten, but the hype is already starting to build. To get ahead of the impending change, the conference went ahead and rolled out its new scheduling format for 2024 and 2025 earlier this month.

There will be no divisions, and only specific rivalries will be protected.

Although it was always going to be something of a culture shock, for lack of better term, the new Big Ten schedules have created a grueling travel dynamic for the Bruins and Trojans. Both programs are in Los Angeles and they are the only two (soon-to-be) Big Ten programs that are located west of Lincoln, Nebraska— which is not particularly West.

what do you mean its perfect



except iowa isnt a real place — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) July 1, 2022

It will be a lot for other teams to travel to California, but it will be even more chaotic for USC and UCLA to travel out of the Golden State for every away game. They will be covering a lot of miles.

To put it in perspective, the Cornhuskers will travel 7,022 miles for its conference schedule in 2024. The Trojans will exceed that amount of miles with just two games — trips to Maryland and Penn State. USC and UCLA both will travel more than 15,000 miles for Big Ten games in 2024, which is 225% of Nebraska’s total milage.

On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana and Purdue will travel the least amongst the Big Ten in 2024. The Bruins and Trojans will travel 618% (!!!) more miles than the Hoosiers and Boilermakers.

That’s just within the Big Ten. For UCLA, it gets even more insane.

UCLA will travel a lot. (Photos by Matt Harbicht/Getty Images)

Its non-conference schedule includes games at Hawaii and LSU.

The Bruins will travel more than 25,000 miles in total in 2024!

HOME GAMES:

Fresno State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

USC

AWAY GAMES:

Hawaii — 5,096 miles roundtrip

LSU — 3,218 miles roundtrip

Indiana — 3,590 miles roundtrip (This is UCLA’s shortest Big Ten road trip)

Iowa — 3,624 miles roundtrip

Michigan — 4,510 miles roundtrip

Rutgers — 5,542 miles roundtrip

TOTAL: 25,580 miles

Outside of Hawaii, which averages 2,859 miles per road game and once traveled more than 50,000 miles in a single season, no team in the country will cover as much ground as UCLA in 2024. Welcome to the Big Ten!