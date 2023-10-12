UCLA Students Offered Extra Credit To Attend Anti-Israel Class

Videos by OutKick

While college students across the country organize rallies to support Palestinians, a professor at UCLA offered students extra credit to attend her pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel lecture.

Arielle Yael is an associate director of global programming for the Milken Institute and a UCLA alumnus. She posted a screenshot on X Wednesday of the professor informing her students of the opportunity:

.@UCLA students are being offered extra credit to attend an anti-Israel, antisemitic lecture today. This is a violation of these students rights and the very principle of academic integrity. Join me in calling upon @UCLASenate to investigate. pic.twitter.com/24LkHse8tp — Arielle Yael (@ArielleYael) October 11, 2023

One of the emails reads as follows:

“Dear all, I’d like to share another extra credit opportunity happening tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11th at 5 p.m. at Kaplan 193. It is an Emergency Teach-In on the Crisis in Palestine convened by Professor Saree Makdisi from English and Comparative Literature and Professor Sherene Razack from Gender Studies, both at UCLA. There is also an option to join by Zoom. I’ve attached the poster below.”

One of the professors, Razack, teaches Gender Studies. Yet she is somehow qualified to teach International Affairs.

The other, Makdisi, sounds even more compromised. Per his own UCLA bio, he “devotes substantial time and energy to defending the Palestinian people’s rights, and to exploring alternatives to what he calls ‘the now moribund two-state solution’ that will enable peace with justice for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The Post Millennial adds that Makdisi “is a leader within the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and advocates for a one-state solution, which has been exposed as a strategy to eliminate Israel as a Jewish state.”

That is who teaches students. That is who wants to “teach” students about the war in Israel. And apparently is taking the sides of those who slaughter civilians and reportedly behead babies.

Really enjoyed talking through Israel–Hamas news, step-by-step, with @StacyOnTheRight on her show.



Some thoughts:



There are the facts: Hamas are terrorists. This is savagery. American groups defending them are poisoned.



But we ought to slow down before trusting anyone's… https://t.co/p4SC5iyf7b — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 12, 2023

UCLA did not refute the extra credit session to The Post Millennial, but sent a convoluted email trying to downplay its intentions:

“..this extra credit was being offered if students attended any one of several campus events about the topic of political violence. Aligned with the Academic Senate’s academic policies, faculty can offer extra credit to attend campus events that are relevant to their course content. It is also important to note that in addition to informing students about this event, the TA also sent students information about an event hosted yesterday (Oct. 10) by The Promise Armenian Institute and The Promise Institute for Human Rights, as well as an upcoming event hosted by the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies,” says the college.

As we wrote earlier this week, there is no easier way for young adults to become radicalized than at college universities, where they easily fall to the peer pressure of indoctrinated professors and student groups.

UCLA is proof of that.