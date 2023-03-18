UCLA Bruins’ Tyger Campbell Will Light Up Northwestern Saturday

Videos by OutKick

The 2-seed UCLA Bruins face the 7-seed Northwestern Wildcats Saturday in the 2nd round of the West Regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern cruised past 10-seed Boise State 75-67 Thursday in the Round of 64. UCLA beat the brakes off of 15-seed UNC Asheville 86-53 later that night.

Instead of taking a side in this game, I’m going to turn my attention toward player props. Specifically, Bruins PG Tyger Campbell‘s points prop who should have a bounce-back game after struggling Thursday.

UCLA Bruins PG Tyger Campbell points prop at DraftKings Sportsbook: 14.5

OVER 14.5: -110

Under 14.5: -120

The Bruins quick work of UNC Asheville despite no superlative performances from their best players. Campbell only scored 7 points on 2-of-9 shooting but added 10 assists.

Otherwise, Campbell has been getting buckets lately. He scored at least 16 points in six of UCLA’s final seven games prior to the NCAA Tournament including 28 in the Pac-12 tourney semifinals vs. Oregon.

UCLA PG Tyger Campbell shoots vs. the North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Campbell needs to show up in this game because Wildcats PG Boo Buie is Northwestern’s best player. The point guard battle in UCLA-Northwestern will go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Furthermore, Campbell typically plays well in high-profile matchups. He scored 15, 16, and 16 points in UCLA’s three NCAA Tournament games last season and shot at least 50.0% from the field in each game.

Campbell has scored at least 15 points in five of UCLA’s seven neutral-site games this season. Those include all three of the Bruins’ Pac-12 tourney games and non-conference meetings with Baylor and Illinois.

BET: UCLA PG Tyger Campbell OVER 14.5 points (-110) at DraftKings

Odds for UCLA PG Tyger Campbell’s point prop vs. the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.