UCLA’s Move To The Big Ten Gets Huge Update

UCLA’s future will be decided December 14.

UC regents will meet in mid-December to decide whether to block or allow UCLA to move to the Big Ten as planned in 2024, according to ESPN. USC will also join the Big Ten in 2024, but due to it being a private institution, there’s nothing the regents can do about it.

The UC regents released the following statement after their Thursday meeting:

Following a report and discussion on the impacts of conference realignment related to the student-athlete experience, the Board of Regents announced that it will hold a special meeting on December 14th to make a final determination regarding UCLA’s intention to join the Big Ten conference. This additional time will allow the Board to fully consider the information presented today and address any additional questions that arise. It will also allow the Office of the President to make specific recommendations on how the university will better support and enhance the student-athlete experience.

What will happen with UCLA?

Honestly, it certainly seems like this situation might be headed towards chaos. When UCLA first announced the program would join the Big Ten, it looked like nothing could stop the Bruins.

There was simply way too much money at stake to remain in the PAC-12 over the money printing machine that is the Big Ten.

However, the fact the regents are even debating stepping in should be a cause for concern for UCLA.

UCLA is scheduled to join the Big Ten in 2024. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Now, will the UC regents block the move? There’s certainly an above 0% chance it happens. If it wasn’t on the table at all, I don’t think there’d be a December 14 meeting.

However, at the end of the day, we all know money is king. The Bruins desperately need cash, and the Big Ten’s new media deal will pay north of $1 billion annually.

There’s nothing the PAC-12 can do to match that number, no matter what George Kliavkoff says.

Will the UC regents block UCLA’s move to the Big Ten? (Photo by Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the program’s survival as an elite athletic school, UCLA has to join the Big Ten. The PAC-12 simply can’t support them or USC. The move must happen.