UCLA And Texas Advance To The WCWS Semifinals

The UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns advanced to the Women’s College World Series semifinal round with victories on Sunday.

Both teams are now among the final four college softball teams left standing nationwide.

UCLA took on Florida in Sunday’s first game, a matchup of former national championship-winning programs. The game was all about the Bruins, both in the circle and at the plate.

The 8-0 final score – and a game that went down in run-rule fashion – were neither truly indicative of the game’s happenings. The Bruins put a lot of runs on the board and kept the Gators off of it, but the score was the most lopsided piece of the puzzle.

A Kelli Godin RBI single in the second inning provided the first run of the ballgame for the Bruins. It was the only one that they would need. Holly Azevedo was excellent in the circle, allowing two hits, no runs, and striking out two in a complete-game effort to earn the win.

Texas and Arizona squared off in the nightcap, two teams that were surprises to even reach the WCWS field and would certainly fit that same moniker were they to move on to the tournament’s semifinal round.

It took to the third inning before any scoring happened in the game; a solo home run from Courtney Day opened things up, with the Longhorns designated player taking a 1-2 pitch deep. Arizona took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the 4th, when a 3-run home run by JJ Smith hit the kill shot, giving Texas the lead for good.

Monday will determine the two teams that play for a national championship. UCLA will take on Oklahoma, while Texas will matchup against Oklahoma State. Both UCLA and Texas will need to beat their respective opponents in consecutive games in order to reach the WCWS championship series.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State can both advance to the championship series with just one win each.