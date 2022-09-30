UCF/SMU Moved Again Because Of Hurricane Ian: REPORT

UCF won’t play SMU at all this week.

The game had originally been moved to Sunday in Orlando because of Hurricane Ian, but the game has now been pushed even further.

The game will now be played next week on Wednesday, according to Pete Thamel. Both teams have bye weeks next week, which makes it an easy shift.

Source: UCF’s home game against SMU will be moved to Wednesday Oct. 5 because of Hurricane Ian. Both schools have a bye next weekend. The game will be played Wednesday night. It had been re-scheduled for Sunday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 30, 2022

The UCF/SMU game is hardly the only sporting event disrupted by Hurricane Ian. South Carolina’s football game was moved up to Thursday, and Florida’s game against Eastern Washington was also moved to Sunday.

The fate of the Buccaneers/Chiefs game had been very much up in the air as the hurricane smashed Florida, but will proceed as planned Sunday.

UCF/SMU game moved to Wednesday. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

All things considered, moving a sporting event is pretty minor when compared to the chaos unfolding on the ground in Florida.

People have lost their homes, some areas don’t have power and there’s a general sense of panic and concern on the ground.

Parts of the state have been devastated and people need help. If shifting the football schedule has to happen, it’s not a big deal.

UCF game moved to Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the state is able to rebound as quickly as possible. You never want to see people struggle with natural disasters.