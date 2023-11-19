UCF Pulls What Was Almost A Perfect Fake Field Goal Against Texas Tech

Videos by OutKick

UCF kicker Colton Boomer is one of the most reliable kickers in college football but the sophomore showed on Saturday against Texas Tech that his legs aren’t just for kicking.

The guy has some serious wheels, and he showed them off on a nifty fake punt that the Knights ran against Texas Tech.

Late in the first quarter, Boomer lined up for what looked to be about a 45-yard attempt on 4th-and-3. The dude has the leg for that and then some, so Texas Tech was probably expecting UCF to take the 3 points and extend its early lead to 10.

Nope.

Punter Mitch McCarthy took the snap, momentarily placed it, but then flipped it backward as Boomer took a detour toward the sidelines.

It was an incredible play, and it was almost a perfect highlight.

If that play ends with 6 points on the board, that’s one of the highlights of the year. Unfortunately, those 4 yards make a big difference. Instead, we’re left with a very well-executed trick play that was almost perfect.

Almost.

Nonetheless, that drive ended with a Knights touchdown when running back RJ Harvey found the end zone a couple of plays later.

It counts the same on the scoreboard, but man, we all wanted to see the finish.

UCF came into Saturday’s game after steam-rolling Oklahoma State the previous week. Both the Knights and Red Raiders entered the game at 5-5 with both battling for that elusive 6th win to become bowl-eligible.

