UCF Fails Two-Point Conversion Attempt, Makes Up For It After Kansas TD

The UCF Knights were in Lawrence to take on Kansas and it was all Jayhawks in this one, but there was still at least one opportunity for the Knights to catch a heck of a break.

The Jayhawks opened their scoring with a field goal and then four unanswered touchdowns. A brutal offensive assault that picked up right where the Baylor Bears left off last weekend.

Still, the Knights continued to fight with QB Timmy McClain back under center. He was back in action after John Rhys Plumlee made a brief return early.

Eventually, the Knights managed to find the endzone and snap several quarters’ worth of scoreless football. McClain hit Alec Holler in the back of the endzone for a 13-yard TD.

With the deficit down to 25 (it’s the little things) the Knights decided to try for a two-point conversion.

Well, that failed and the 6 stayed on the board.

UCF Pulls Of Defensive Two-Point Conversion

Oddly enough, the Knights got those two points back, but only after another Jayhawks touchdown. Kansas bobbled the snap on the PAT, which wound up getting scooped up by Demari Henderson who took it the length of the field for a defensive two-point conversion.

That certainly isn’t how either team drew that one up, but fortunately for Kansas, they had a cushy enough lead at the time to shrug it off.

As for UCF? It was one of the small victories from the game to take with them back to Orlando.

However, the Knights did find their offensive legs later in the game and scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.

Still, it wasn’t quite enough and the Jayhawks went on to win, 51-22. The Jayhawks are now 5-1 while the Knights fall to an even 3-3, and have to win their first Big 12 conference matchup.

