UCF Football Breaks Brains With Its Simpsons-Taylor Swift Schedule Release Mash-Up

The UCF Knights unveiled its schedule for the 2024 football season and they did it with a bizarre mash-up of the longest-running animated sitcom in TV history — The Simpsons — and the longest-running distraction from NFL football, Taylor Swift.

In doing so, they broke my brain… I didn’t know whether to love it or hate it.

UCF will play its second season in the Big 12 in 2024, and to mark the occasion it revealed the video with clips from The Simpsons with what sounds like an AI-generated Homer Simpson voice singing a parody of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me”

I had to ask my girlfriend what song it was because they all sound the same to my ears, which are used to hearing good music. I thought it was that “Love Story” song and I would have been wrong.

Can’t believe The Simpsons predicted

the 2024 UCF Schedule 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C9ovldriPz — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) January 30, 2024

First of all, salute to my fellow Simpsons nerd who knew where to find all the necessary clips. Also, that AI-generated Homer voice is pretty damn good. I mean, at times it sounds a little off.

I think Dan Castellaneta’s job is safe for a few more seasons, but it’s getting good.

UCF Scrambled My Brain With This Video

Still, I’m such a huge Simpsons fan — I was drinking some Duff Lites at Universal Studios just this past weekend — that I’m inclined to love anything having to do with the show.

Buuuuuut…

Like a large swath of the nation, I feel like the public has been bludgeoned over the head by Swift enough. She’s not for me, but she’s unavoidable.

That’s why this made the synapses in my Simpsons quote-filled brain start short-circuiting.

However, I think I have the solution: mute button.

Then I’m just left with a University of Central Florida football schedule and a Simpsons clip show.

I’ve seen all those episodes enough that I can fill the audio in with my own mind.

