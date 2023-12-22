UCF And Georgia Tech Will Be Fun To Watch

Videos by OutKick

Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30 ET

It has been a while since I had a college football play, but we are getting into the bulk of Bowl Season and I’m happy to see a game tonight that I like. Tonight, we get the Gasparilla Bowl in Florida. This game originally had Duke coming into it, but the ACC switched this around and is now sending Georgia Tech to take on UCF in what should be a fun matchup.

For both teams, a chance to finish with a winning record is on the line. Is that the most important thing in the world? Not really, but it would be a nice end to the season. Georgia Tech had an interesting season. They alternated wins and losses almost all year long, and if that trend means anything, it should be noted that they lost their last game. Their season came at the hands of Louisville, Ole Miss, Bowling Green, Boston College, Clemson, and Georgia. Against Georgia, their most recent game, they played a very respectable game and lost by eight points. On the season, they are scoring 31.2 points per game. They don’t have a great defense which is the cause of their average season. The offense scores and keeps them in games, the defense coughs it up and allows everyone to get back into games or score so often that the offense can’t keep up. Georgia Tech is a terrible rushing defense and is allowing teams to pick up over five yards per rush. UCF has a very good running back in RJ Harvey and I expect him to get fed often. He will be able to run past the Georgia Tech defense in this one and rack up the yardage.

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins celebrates with his players after defeating Miami, Mario Cristobal Courtesy of Georgia Tech Football

The thing is, UCF isn’t exactly a stellar defensive program themselves. UCF also struggles against the run and allows slightly less than 5 yards per rush. If you’re giving up first downs every two plays, a lot of points should go on the board. There was a stretch of five straight losses from UCF and they allowed 31 or more points in all five of the games. They are actually pretty good against the pass. My guess is that Georgia Tech is going to focus on the ground as they ranked 22nd in Rush Success rate this season. On offense, I already mentioned they are going to run the ball a lot. John Rhys Plumlee, the quarterback, is also a capable runner and the Knights have been able to put up almost 500 total yards of offense per game this season. If someone needs to throw the ball, I’d prefer to focus on Plumlee. I think he is the better quarterback in this game. I think he will be able to make the plays when he needs to.

I don’t know that this game will come down to one single play though. Both teams are so bad against the run, so there is very little hope for either stringing together a ton of stops. The total is probably going to fly over the 66.5 so put a unit on it if you’d like. I think a better play is to take UCF though. I think their offense is better and this is essentially a home game for them. I know Georgia Tech isn’t that far from the stadium either, but UCF is still closer. I’ll take them to cover the -5.5.

