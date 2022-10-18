Uber Eats Will Now Deliver Pot

How about a joint to go along with your burger and fries?

Uber Eats has announced that they will now deliver marijuana to Toronto residents. That’s right, if you’re going to blaze, then you’re going to get the munchies. And if you have the munchies, you might as well order some food. It’s a bizarre but effective win-win for all parties involved.

Just a few years ago the concept might have sounded absurd. Toronto itself didn’t even legalize pot until 4 years ago, and now they literally have a legal delivery system for it. Not sure if this is capitalism or just playing with fire.

The ordering process is simple and anyone over 19 years old will be eligible. All a customer has to do is open the Uber Eats app and right next to all the food choices will be a section for delivering marijuana. Then staff certified under the province’s cannabis retail education program, CannSell, will deliver the bud.

Getty Images

DELIVERY POT WILL BE SAFER FOR BUYERS

In a statement, Uber Eats said they have partnered with the online marijuana marketplace Leafly to deliver from three local cannabis retailers. “We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” said Uber Eats Canada General Manager Lola Kassim.

Just need to hope that the drivers themselves aren’t digging into your stash and sampling.

Is it only a matter of time until this comes here to the States? If Uber sees a profit increase, I’d imagine they’d start lobbying these deliveries for states that already allow recreational marijuana use.

Last year, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was looking into delving into the cannabis industry once federal regulations allowed it to.

A recent Gallup Poll showed that 16% of American’s smoke pot, whichi s more than those that smoke cigarettes.