Uber Eats Basketball Guy May Have Been A Prank

The biggest sports topic of the morning has been the Uber Eats delivery person, appearing to unknowingly walk onto the court during the middle of a men’s college basketball game Wednesday night.

As instantly, video of the incident went viral. Every outlet picked it up. People were crying in laughter wondering “What the hell just happened?”

The live reaction from the announcers covering the Loyola-Duquesne perfectly summed up the chaos:

Take a watch/listen:

The commentary is excellent hahaha pic.twitter.com/p01wRgGIRP — Andy Dieckhoff (@andrewdieckhoff) January 26, 2023

BUT WAS IT A PRANK?

Within minutes, it seemed everyone was retweeting the video and posting it in their group chats.

“How did he get on the court?”

“How many edibles did he take?” some joked.

“Wait, so whose food was it?!” others asked.

Hand up, I was one of those people absolutely loving it.

The completely oblivious moment of just casually strutting onto the court during the middle of a college basketball game, as if it was some sort of pickup game on the street, is hilarious.

I even said that if Uber Eats were smart, they’d HAVE to somehow incorporate this guy into a Super Bowl commercial. Hell, even Saturday Night Live could do a skit about it. Then again, that’s assuming SNL would be down to do something funny for a change.

But apparently… we may have all been duped.

An UberEats delivery person appears to be wearing a microphone after walking onto the court of a Loyola-Duquesne basketball game. (Photo Credit: Austin Hansen)

A camera operator that was working the courtside television broadcast captured the whole thing from just a few feet away… and saw that the delivery guy – was actually wearing what appears to be a microphone.

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle.



A thread… pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

3. They didn't kick him out. He just casually walked back into the stands with his McDonalds in hand. — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

UBER EATS GUY APPEARS TO BE WEARING A MICROPHONE

Austin Hansen, who is the director of video production for Loyola University, was covering the game. He tweeted out video of the incident and brought up the fact that it may have been some sort of publicity-seeking stunt.

Honestly, from the original TV footage clip with the announcers – I could see a delivery person stepping back onto the court and looking up at the crowd to try and see who ordered the food. We’ve all been in that situation where you’re walking into an event trying to find the people you’re sitting with. And we know how awkward it can be when everyone’s staring at you. It happens when trying to find your friends at a movie theater. Or a concert. And yes, even sporting events.

The game was at Duquesne University’s gymnasium in Pittsburgh. And it isn’t a major arena, it’s more like a high school gym. I’ve been to games like this and pretty much your security is custodians, a couple people working in the athletic department standing around and talking to each other, and maybe a cop or two. It’s not difficult to just wander around – it’s a Wednesday night game in January.

Add to the fact that if this is a legitimate delivery order, this Uber Eats guy has to deliver food to a college gymnasium and probably has ZERO idea what is going on or where to go. Heck, I’ve had food delivery drivers not be able to find my house on a bright sunny day, yet alone walking into a gym.

So I don’t think it’s THAT far-stretched to initially believe it was a real delivery guy who was just confused.

UNTIL…

That is, until you get a closer look at Hansen’s video.

When the Uber Eats guy is being escorted away – you see him continue to hold the food up and look up at the stands. It almost appears that he’s deliberately doing it to look clueless and funny. Again, there’s no confirmation but that’s just my opinion.

OTHER “DELIVERY PEOPLE” HAVE DONE THIS IN THE PAST

When you consider that stunts like this have happened in the past – with people pretending to deliver food during a sporting event… and suddenly it may not have been as random as originally believed.

That’s in addition to him possibly wearing a lapel microphone during the whole incident.

THERE HAVE BEEN SIMILAR INCIDENTS IN THE PAST

If this is indeed true and this guy did it as some sort of prank, well, it’s not funny anymore.

The whole point of everyone reacting the way they did online was because it appeared to be some random person who was so oblivious to what was going on, he just starts cruising onto a basketball court in the middle of a college game. The “what is going on?” factor made it laughable.

If it’s found to be a stunt, then he has gone from Hero to Zero.

Not only will this viral moment bring out other people trying to copycat his idea and disrupt games in God knows what other fashions, but it’s also going to limit the access that fans can have to players and the games.

Already, we’re seeing this a lot more. Most notably in Minnesota when animal-rights protestors continued to storm the court to protest Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s factory farm.

Another crazy fan or protestor at a Timberwolves game! pic.twitter.com/YsAjzwapDq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2022

As of this morning, OutKick has been unable to find the name of the Uber Eats delivery person to confirm or deny he is a part of a stunt. He very well may be a legitimate person who was just confused and did in fact wander onto the court. Hopefully so – that makes the story great! We will continue to update as more information becomes available on #UberGate.

